Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

