Welch Group LLC Acquires 10,357 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 414.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $501.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.