Welch Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $533.44 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.21 and its 200-day moving average is $590.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

