Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Mass General Brigham Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 140,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,178,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,158 shares of company stock valued at $86,182,160. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

