Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Griffon stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

