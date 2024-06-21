Welch Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

SJM stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

