Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 451.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 802.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 291,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 232,695 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,001 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 437.1% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

