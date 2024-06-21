Welch Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.75 and its 200 day moving average is $290.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.