Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

