Welch Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $52.86.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

