Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $126,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $75.55 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

