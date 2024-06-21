Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 962,407 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.33% of UMB Financial worth $135,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UMB Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,971 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.54 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.