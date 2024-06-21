Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $195.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.97 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

