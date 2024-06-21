Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

