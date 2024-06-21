Wells Fargo & Company Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.38 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 54.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of UiPath by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

