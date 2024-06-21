Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 815,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

