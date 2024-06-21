Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.02. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,733 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

