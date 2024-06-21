Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

