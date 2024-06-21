Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,734 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after buying an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after buying an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after buying an additional 693,921 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

