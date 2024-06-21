Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRX

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.