Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,643. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

