Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AES in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

