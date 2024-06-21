Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,864 shares of company stock worth $6,272,263. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.