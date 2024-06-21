Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $102.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $107.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

