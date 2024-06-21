Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.777 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

