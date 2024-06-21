Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Trading Up 2.4%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.10. 6,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4486 per share. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

