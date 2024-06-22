1,151 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in General Electric by 497.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

NYSE:GE opened at $164.24 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

