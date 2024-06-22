1,541 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

