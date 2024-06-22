2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.87. Approximately 4,867,657 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

