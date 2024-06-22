573 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.30.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

