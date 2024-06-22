8,408 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

