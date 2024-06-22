Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 716 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,608,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $290,115,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 141,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 353,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

