AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.