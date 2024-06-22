AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.02 and last traded at $171.35. Approximately 798,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,414,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

