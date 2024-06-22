Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.32

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.32 and traded as high as $93.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 342,811 shares traded.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.