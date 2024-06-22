Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $68,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after acquiring an additional 161,818 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $21,901,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $238.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.28. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

