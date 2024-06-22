Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Adeia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adeia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Adeia by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adeia by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

