Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.81. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

