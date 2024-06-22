Aerodrome Finance (AERO) One Day Volume Hits $19.93 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $113.15 million and approximately $19.93 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,377,708.6487429 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70749945 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $23,246,616.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.