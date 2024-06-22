Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,543 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

