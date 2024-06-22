Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,368 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,048 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

