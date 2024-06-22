Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

