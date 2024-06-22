Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Allakos Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,594 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

