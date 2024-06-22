Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Allakos Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allakos
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.