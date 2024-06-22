Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,949,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

