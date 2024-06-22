Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

