Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.66. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 26,347 shares trading hands.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

