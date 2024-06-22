Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 7th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Amazon.com by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 272,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 152,425 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Profile

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

