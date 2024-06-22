Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,608,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 141,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 353,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

