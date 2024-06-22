Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 340.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 25,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

