Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 9673878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABEV

Ambev Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.